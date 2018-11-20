The craze and love for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has reached newer heights. According to the latest buzz, Taimur Ali Khan-inspired dolls are being sold at toy stores in Kerala. In the photo of the doll that has gone viral on social media, Taimur's doll can be seen donning a white kurta pyajama with blue nehru jacket.

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy Taimur Ali Khan is not just another star kid. He is, without a doubt, a rage, a social media sensation and India’s most loved and adored kid. With his blue eyes and chubby cheeks, the little muchkin rules over the hearts of millions and sends the Internet in a meltdown whenever he steps out of his home and gets clicked by the paparazzi. As the cute boy goes on to mesmerise everyone with his adorable antics, his mania and craze among the audience has reached another heights.

To prove the same, Producer Ashwini Yardi shared a photo of Taimur-inspired doll on her official Twitter account. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama styled with a blue Nehru jacket, Taimur-inspired dolls are just as cute as him and are being sold at a toy store in Kerala.

Have a look at Taimur-inspired doll here:

Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala… pic.twitter.com/J2Bl9UnPdT — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) November 19, 2018

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Celebrity photographers like Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani revealed that Taimur is one of the most followed celebrities in India. With this, Saif also revealed that reportedly Taimur’s each photo costs around Rs 1500, which is certainly more than any other celebrity.

Speaking about Taimur’s popularity, Saif had earlier expressed his desire to encash Taimur’s massive popularity. In an interview with an entertainment daily, Saif stated that every producer he works with asks him whether they can have a special appearance by Taimur. With this, he added that he would be willing to let Taimur star in good nappy ads or any other project of that sort at a reasonable price but Kareena asks him not to be cheap.

