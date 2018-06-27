Taimur Ali Khan is enjoying a holiday in London with his parents—Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and in his latest photo, Taimur is seen chilling with VJ Ran Rannvijay Singh's beautiful daughter Kainaat. In one of the photos, we see Taimur and Kainaat sitting on a bench and enjoying their time.

Pictures and videos of Taimur Ali Khan’s summer vacation in London have been breaking the Internet for a long time now. The little munchkin, who is enjoying a holiday in London with his parents—Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan has left us awestruck with his adorable videos and photos which have been doing rounds on social media since almost a month. The baby boy added a lot of charm to aunt Karisma Kapoor’s birthday picnic in London and in his latest photo which is doing rounds on the Internet, Taimur is seen chilling with VJ Ran Rannvijay Singh’s beautiful daughter Kainaat.

In one of the photos, we see Taimur and Kainaat sitting on a bench and enjoying their time. Taimur is looking amazingly cute in a white shirt and matching shorts while Kainaat is looking like a princess in a white and pink dress.

In another picture, both the kids were spotted with their mothers. Both Taimur and Kainaat looked extremely cute as they posed for the camera while sitting on the laps of their mothers.

Taimur’s photos with aunt Karisma Kapoor on her 44th birthday celebration have gone viral on social media. Karisma celebrated her birthday in London with Kareena, Taimur, Saif, Babita and her kids Samaira and Kiaan.

Taimur is an Internet sensation ever since the little boy was born. His blue eyes, innocent charm and cute expressions are to die for!

The little munchkin has been holidaying in London for almost three weeks now. His mommy Kareena has taken a break from her hectic schedule and is currently enjoying the success of her film Veere Di Wedding which became one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

Veere Di Wedding actress Sonam Kapoor was also a part of Karisma Kapoor’s birthday celebration along with her husband Anand Ahuja.

