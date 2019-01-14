After making us go crazy with his super cool airport look, Taimur Ali Khan is once again grabbing all headlines with his new photos which started doing rounds on social media on Monday morning. In the photo, we see a little baby boy riding a horse in a blue T-shirt.

After making us go crazy with his super cool airport look, Taimur Ali Khan is once again grabbing all headlines with his new photos which started doing rounds on social media on Monday morning. In the photo, we see a little baby boy riding a horse in a blue T-shirt. His expressions are way too cute and the photos have been breaking the Internet. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved, popular and adored celebrity kids who has become an Internet sensation with his photos and videos going viral with each passing day!

Son of Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest babies and the Chote Nawab of Pataudi recently mad everyone falls in love with his stylish airport look while he returned to Mumbai with mommy Kareena. Taimur Ali Khan recently turned 2 years old and celebrated his birthday in South Africa with his parents. Taimur Ali Khan’s pet name is Tim and he is very fond of animals.

He often gets excited when he sees animals and birds as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More