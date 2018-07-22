Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan has undoubtedly become a social media sensation. The little munchkin is all over the news for some reason or the other. May it be his adorable photos of his parents or his outings with his friends; Taimur always manages to steal all the limelight as well as the media attention with his magnetic charm

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan has undoubtedly become a social media sensation. The little munchkin is all over the news for some reason or the other. May it be his adorable photos of his parents or his outings with his friends; Taimur always manages to steal all the limelight as well as the media attention with his magnetic charm. With hazel eyes and strikingly cute expressions, whenever the little cupcake poses for the camera, his photos go viral on social media in no time.

As soon as the little nawab came back to Mumbai from his exotic holiday in London with his parents, his fan pages were filled with his pictures and videos. After being spotted with mommy Kareena and Saif for an outing, Taimur grabbed all headlines when the baby boy was spotted outside his school in Mumbai along with his nanny.

The photo and videos have been breaking the Internet and have taken social media by storm. Dressed in a green t-shirt with white stripes, Taimur looks like a million bucks as he poses for the camera with his tongue out.

The picture has taken over the Internet as no one can stop gushing over his cute looks as he teases us with his cuteness. Taimur is one of the most popular star kids and according to his fans; he has already become a star all thanks to his massive fan following while he is hardly 2 years old.

According to Taimur’s grandmother Sharmila Tagore, who is also a veteran actor, Taimur is much more famous than her. His pictures from his vacation in London kept surfacing on social media and without a doubt, he is a star.

