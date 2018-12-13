Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan needs no introduction as he is a social media sensation at this young age! The Chhote Nawab of Pataudi's growing popularity is proof that there is no bigger Internet sensation than him! Paparazzi is crazy for his photos and videos

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan needs no introduction as he is a social media sensation at this young age! The Chhote Nawab of Pataudi’s growing popularity is proof that there is no bigger Internet sensation than him! Paparazzi is crazy for his photos and videos. Taimur Ali Khan gets photographed wherever the little munchkin goes! He is one of the most popular star kids.

In the latest photo which was shared by one of Taimur’s fan pages, the little cupcake is seen in his daddy Saif Ali Khan’s arms and the father-son duo is twinning as both of them are wearing white with blue lowers. Taimur Ali Khan is all smiling in the photos and he started smiling even more when he saw the paps. Taimur Ali Khan will soon be turning 2 and everyone is waiting for his birthday photos and wondering where will he celebrate his 2nd birthday. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids who has a cuter pet name which is Tim.

He is paparazzi’s favourite and has a number of fan pages on social media with millions of followers. Taimur Ali Khan’s pre-birthday celebrations have already begun and Saif and Kareena had recently thrown a big birthday party for him.

