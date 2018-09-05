Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's latest photo in which he was seen twinning with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken over the Internet. In the photo, we see Taimur and his fashionista mom Kareena dressed in a casual white tee and denims.

Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently in Maldives where they were holidaying along with Soha Ali Khan, her hubby Kunal Kemmu and their little princess Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Photos and videos from their vacation in Maldives were all over the Internet and now these photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan have taken social media by storm.

Taimur Ali Khan is already a star at just the age of 2 as he already has a huge fan following and several fan pages on social media. Taimur Ali Khan’s photos and videos go viral in no time and paparazzi follow him whereever he goes! The little cupcake is also very naughty and the way he smiles at the cameras take millions of hearts away!

