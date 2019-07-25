Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan was chilling in a garden with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and the photo has gone viral on the Internet!

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan has been enjoying his time in London with his parents and family and his photos, as well as videos, have been surfacing on social media which are being loved by all his fans across the globe!

The little baby boy is now joined by his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. New photos of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have surfaced on the Internet and have gone viral on social media.

In the photos, we see Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu twinning in orange and are watering the plants. The photos have been loved by one and all and fans cannot stop gushing over the two adorable star kids! While Taimur Ali Khan is dressed in an orange top with white shorts, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is wearing a cute orange frock.

Taimur Ali Khan’s pet name is Tim Tim and he is one of the most popular and loved celebrity kids who have been making headlines ever since he was born. He already has several fan pages on social media at the age of 2 and is loved by one and all.

He has been enjoying his London holiday for the past 2 months and his photos and videos keep entertaining his millions of fans. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been in London since May where they are working and chilling at the same time.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also joined them in London and looks like the family is having a great time. Taimur Ali Khan is followed by the paparazzi everywhere and is a social media sensation thanks to his adorable looks and those beautiful eyes!

Taimur Ali Khan even talks to the paparazzi now and his videos go viral on the Internet within no time. He is the little prince of Pataudi and is an Internet star already with a massive fan following on social media platforms such as Instagram.

