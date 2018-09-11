Proud mother of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent talk show has revealed her plans of having a second child. However, nothing is sure at the moment, but if at all Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan plan to have their second child, it's going to be very exciting news for their fans as the star couple's first child Taimur Ali Khan has already become paparazzi's favourite.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent talk show has shared her plans about having a second child. The Veere Di Wedding actress Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed about her future plans during a talk show where she was also joined by her close friend and Bollywood actress Amrita Arora. According to B-town insiders, listening to the Kareena’s future plans about having a second child after Taimur Ali Khan, Amrita Rao told Kareena to let her know in advance if she is planning to get pregnant again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sail Ali Khan is one of Bollywood industries power couple and their first child who was born two years ago and named as Taimur Ali Khan has already become one of the most famous celebrity kid. Taimur Ali Khan gets all the attention in the world from paparazzi who are always beside wherever he goes and his photos, videos appearing on social media has become a routine now.

Taimur Ali Khan is one among those famous celebrity kids who is a born star and not even a single moment of his life passes away which is not captured on cameras. It doesn’t matter whether he is on a vacation or having a day out with her star mother or father, or if he is just trying to comb his hair, his photos and videos are an instant hit on social media.

Recently, Taimur was spotted with her mother Kareena Kapoor Khan outside her aunt and Bebo’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai after they had returned from a long vacation in the Maldives.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan planning their second kid, it’s not a sure thing yet but if it really happens then its would be a very exciting news for all Saif, Kareena and Taimur’s fans across the world.

