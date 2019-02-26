Taimur Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's latest photo in which he is seen playing badminton has gone viral on social media as he is looking way too adorable! Have a look!

Taimur Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor photo: Is there anything that Taimur Ali Khan cannot do? We guess no because from horse riding to playing football to playing the guitar and other musical instruments, Taimur Ali Khan is a multi-talented boy who can do anything! In the recent photo which has been doing rounds on social media since Tuesday morning, the little munchkin is seen playing badminton. His mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan is holding his hand and Taimur’s expressions are to die for!

In the photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan dressed in a cute white T-shirt with green and blue check shorts. His mommy Kareena, on the other hand, is looking stunning in a casual white tee with black lowers. Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is an Internet sensation and is so popular on social media that he has his own fan pages. His nickname is Tim Tim and he is already a star at the age of just 2.

Taimur Ali Khan, in the photo, is holding badminton racket in one hand and a shuttle-cock in the other. Taimur Ali Khan is very popular across the world and has his own fan clubs on the Internet. He now even waves to the media.

