Taimur Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor photos: Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is always making headlines for his adorable photos and videos which keep surfacing on social media. In the recent photo shared by one of his fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable in the arms of mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan at Karan Johar’s kids—Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash. In the photo, we see Taimur dressed in a blue track-suit. His mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan is holding him in her lap and is looking stunning in a black top, black leather jacket with blue denim jeans.

The photo was clicked before the cake cutting at Yash and Roohi’s birthday party and has gone viral on social media. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored celebrity kids and has been making news ever since the Chhote nawab of Pataudi was born. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most sensational star kids.

He has a very charming and cute face and even a cuter pet name—Tim Tim. Son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur is 2 years old and is an Internet sensation as he is paparazzi favourite. Taimur Ali Khan gets snapped wherever he goes!

