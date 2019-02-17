Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor photos: Taimur Ali Khan, who is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is currently in Delhi and his latest photo on Instagram in which he is twinning with his mother has taken social media by storm!

Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor photos: There is a piece of amazing news for all the Delhi fans of little Nawab of Pataudi Taimur Ali Khan as the little munchkin Tim Tim is in the capital with his parents—Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and seems like he is having a gala time there! A recent photo of the little cupcake was shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram and the picture has taken social media by storm! In the photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan with mommy Kareena and daddy Saif and they all are playing with a very cute dog in a park.

However, the best thing about the photo is that Taimur Ali Khan is twinning with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan as they are both wearing the same sweaters. Taimur and Kareena are wearing dark blue coloured sweaters with an American flag made on it! Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looks dapper in a white kurta-pyjama with a long blue court. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored star kids and recently turned 2 years old back in December last year.

His pet name is Tim Tim and he is a social media sensation as the paparazzi follow him everywhere.

