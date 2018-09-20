Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's photographs have always been a pleasant sight for the fans, Now, we come across with some photographs where he can be seen enjoying during his playtime. Taimur looked super cute and we bet you just can't take you eyes off from these lovely photographs. Take a look at some of his photographs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sugar pie Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi’s favourite celeb kid. The shutterbugs have hardly missed little Pataudi’s glimpses. From his football kicks to vacation pics, social media has always been flooded with his photographs. His popularity is so much that even the fans can’t get enough of his adorable smiles. On September 19, Wednesday, Taimur Ali Khan stepped out for his playtime and as usual, was papped.

Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet where he can be seen running along with his nanny. In the photographs, Pataudi’s mischevious snowball is making his nanny run behind him. Taimur looked adorable in his white polo shirt and brown coloured shorts.

If we go by these photographs, it shows it’s a challenge to control this playful kiddo. In a recent interview when Bollywood’s gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about Taimur Ali Khan’s future choices, Kareena revealed that opting an acting career was never forced in Kapoor family and she would like to maintain the same with Taimur. She chose acting because she had a passion for art.

Recently, Taimur came out with his dad Saif Ali Khan to play football and several photographs started doing rounds on the Internet.

Much before this, he went to the Maldives to enjoy his vacation with his parents and the little prince’s photographs took the Internet by storm.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in a chick-flick Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The movie entered 100 crore club in the global box office. The movie did fairly business at the box office and will be next seen in Good News.

