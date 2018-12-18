Taimur Ali Khan is enjoying a quality time with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in South Africa. As a pleasant surprise for the fans, a few photos of the star family from their latest vacation have gone viral on social media. In the photos that are taking social media by storm, the little munchkin looks too cute to handle.

The little nawab of Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan is already a star. With his cute antics and adorable looks, the toddler has already carved his space in the hearts of millions of fans and emerged as paparazzi’s favourite. As the munchkin gears to celebrate his second birthday on December 20, he had jet off to South Africa last week with his star parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. And now, a few photos have surfaced on social media that are apparently from their recent escapade.

In one of the photo, Tiny Tim can be seen walking beside his beautiful mother Kareena holding her hand. Looking absolutely adorable, Taimur is seen dressed in blue and green shorts paired with red shoes. Kareena, on the other hand, is looking au naturale in a flowy grey dress with slip-on sandals. Ain’t the mother-son duo looking too cute to handle?!

In an another photo, Taimur and his dad Saif can be seen out on a bicycle ride. Calling out for his dadda, Taimur is seen dressed in a blue shirt paired with matching lowers while Saif is looking relaxed and uber-cool as always in a pink buttoned-down shirt, white shorts and sandals with his rocking bearded look.

Have a look at other photos from the vacation:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start shooting for her upcoming film Good News. In the film, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. With this, Kareena has also been signed for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, has started shooting for Season 2 of Netflix’s show Sacred Games.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More