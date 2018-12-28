Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan photos: Internet sensation Taimur Ali Khan's photos with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's have set the internet on fire with their latest Instagram photos. Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are currently in Switzerland and all set to welcome the new year in the valley of mountains. Manav Manglani shared the photo on Instagram saying, "Fan moment for #taimuralikhan with parents in #gstaad #switzerland #cute #boy #love #favorite #kareenakapoor #saifalikhan #picoftheday."

Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan photos: Internet sensation Taimur Ali Khan’s photos with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s have set the internet on fire. The Bollywood stars are currently enjoying their family holiday in Switzerland and their some pictures have gone viral. Saif and Kareena had recently returned from South Africa after celebrating Taimur’s second birthday and know the family of stars is in the land of mountains to celebrate the new year. Shutterbug Manav Manglani shared the Kareena, Saif and Taimur’s photo on the photo-sharing site Instagram on Friday. He captioned the picture as the fan moment for Taimur Ali Khan with his parents. Manav Manglani with photo wrote, “Fan moment for #taimuralikhan with parents in #gstaad #switzerland #cute #boy #love #favorite #kareenakapoor #saifalikhan #picoftheday.”

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan is donning the white colour jacket, blue jeans and a green slouchy beanie. Kareena Kapoor was also twinning as she was also donning almost the same attire, white jacket and blue jeans. Kareena was also holding Taimur Ali Khan, who was looking adorable as always, in a blue jacket and black pants.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More