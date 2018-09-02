The cute little munchkin of Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan looks super cute as he steps out with her mother Kareena Kapoor for a recent outing. The kiddo twinned with his mother Kareena Kapoor in white. The mother-son duo, as usual look adorable together as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Kareena Kapoor’s bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan is the favourite kid of paparazzi. The shutterbugs hardly miss any chance to click the Pataudi’s little prince. As the kiddo steps out, he is stormed by the camerapersons for quite obvious reasons.

Taimur’s cute smiles which have hooked us till now has once again given us a reason to give him brownie points for his latest outing with his mother. Recently, Taimur was spotted with his mother Kareena as he walks hand-in-hand with her. There are several photographs that are surfacing on the social media of Taimur with his mother.

Two cute #taimuralikhan and #kareenakapoorkhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 1, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

In the photographs, he is seen twinning with his mother Kareena in white. Taimur spotted in a white shirt with a pair of blue shorts. Kareena, on the other hand, is also seen wearing a white shirt. Well, we think cute patootie looks adorable in these photographs.

Well, it’s not new, he has twinned several times with his parents on various occasions. Like always, Taimur has made every fans’ day with these photographs.

Check out his more photographs.

holiday Time 😍❤💞👪 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub 🌙 (@kareenafc) on Sep 2, 2018 at 1:59am PDT

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last in Veere Di wedding. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht

