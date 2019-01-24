Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was recently spotted with aunt Karisma Kapoor for an outing and their photos have taken over the Internet! Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved and adored star kids and has a crazy fan following across the nation.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little baby boy and the prince charming of Pataudi Taimur Ali Khan has not only become paparazzi favourite but also an Internet sensation with a number of fan pages and fan following on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and more. His pictures which started surfacing on social media on Thursday morning will kick-start your weekend! In the latest photo which started doing rounds on the Internet, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted with his aunt Karisma Kapoor for an outing.

In the photo, we see little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan dressed in a blue T-shirt with light blue denim shorts and blue shoes. His aunt Karisma, on the other hand, looks stunning in a high bun and black jacket with blue denim. The expressions on Taimur Ali Khan’s face are too cute and we wonder where the aunt and nephew are headed to!

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most stylish and cute star kids and his fashion sense at the age of 2 is just amazing! He was recently spotted enjoying a horse ride and the photos had taken over social media.

Taimur Ali Khan has been making news since he came into this world. Known as one of the most popular celebrity kids by having such a huge fan base at such a small age, Taimur Ali Khan’s photos and videos take social media by storm! Tim recently turned 2 years old.

