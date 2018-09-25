Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest celeb kid in the tinsel town, all thanks to his adorable expressions. Owing to his massive popularity, netizens can't stop gushing over his photos and videos and paparazzi has always made sure to give us every cute click. This time, Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a couple of photos of Taimur in which he can be seen waving at the shutterbugs.

The little munchkin of power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan has hardly escaped the media glare. Every now and then, the paparazzi manage to catch his glimpse of the little prince and flooded the social media with his photos and videos. From his goodbyes to his first cry, shutterbugs have clicked Taimur in his every mood. This time, the cutie-pie stepped out of his residence and as usual, the shutterbugs clicked him endlessly. If we go by these latest photos and videos, seems like regular encounters of Taimur Ali Khan and media persons have resulted in the friendship between them.

In several photos and videos that are surfacing on social media, Taimur can be seen responding to the paparazzi immediately. In the video shared by Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Taimur can’t stop waving at the paparazzi.

Dressed in a blue shirt and white shorts, Taimur as always looks super cute. Soon after the photos and videos surfaced online, the comment section was bombarded with compliments as the netizens couldn’t get enough of his photographs and videos, all thanks to his adorable expressions and cute antics.

This is not the first time that he has waved at the shutterbugs. Be it with his mother Kareena Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan, the sugar scoop responds to the media, whenever he gets spotted in his jolly mood.

Taimur recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family members and various photographs took social media by storm. Dressed in his traditional, Taimur Ali Khan took his charming personality to a next level.

As time is passing by Taimur Ali is growing up fast and there is a curiosity in the air about Taimur’s career choice. Revealing about the same, Taimur’s mother Kareena Kapoor, in an old interview to a leading daily, revealed that Taimur’s career depends upon his choice. She would always show her support. Her legacy was never forced on her and that she would follow it with him too.

