It is the auspicious occasion of Diwali and how can we miss out the adorable photos of none other than little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan? In the latest photo shared by one of his fan pages, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable in an ethnic outfit. Wearing a white kurta-pyjama, Taimur Ali Khan looks like a handsome prince in the Diwali photos.

The little munchkin never fails to steal all the limelight with his cuteness

It is the auspicious occasion of Diwali and how can we miss out the adorable photos of none other than little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan? In the latest photo shared by one of his fan pages, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable in an ethnic outfit. Wearing a white kurta-pyjama, Taimur Ali Khan looks like a handsome prince in the Diwali photos. In one of the photos, we see Taimur in the arms of his daddy Saif Ali Khan and we must say that like father like son, both of them look amazing as they pose for the camera.

In another Diwali photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as he poses for the camera. While Taimur looks like prince charming in white, Saif Ali Khan looks hot in a pink kurta-pyjama and Kareena Kapoor Khan like always looks stunning in a green suit. The royal family is undoubtedly stealing the show with utmost grace and class. Taimur Ali Khan’s Diwali photos with family have gone viral on social media.

The little munchkin never fails to steal all the limelight with his cuteness and charm! The photo, which was shared by one of his fan pages has taken social media by storm!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More