There is no denying that Taimur Ali Khan is a little prince charming. Whenever the muchkin steps out, his adorable photos and videos end up taking social media by storm. Be it his cute antics or royal looks, Taimur rules a million hearts and make everyone go awww. And this time was no different. On November 12, the blue-eyed boy redefined royalty as he was spotted riding a horse by the paparazzi.

In a recent interview with an entertainment daily, Saif Ali Khan stated that he doesn’t mind taking advantage of Taimur’s massive popularity. However, it is Bollywood diva and Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan who advises him against it and tells him not to be cheap. Speaking about the same, Saif stated that if anybody wants Taimur to star in good nappy ads or anything of that sort at a reasonable price, he would be willing to let him do it. With this, he added that every producer he works with ends up asking him if they can put Taimur in it.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Post this, Kareena has been roped in for upcoming films like Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and magnum opus Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the film Bazaar, has started shooting for Season 2 of Netflix’s hit show Sacred Games.

