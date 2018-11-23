Taimur Ali Khan is back to kickstart the weekend with his adorable photos flooding the Internet. On November 23, the little muchkin was spotted by the paparazzi accompanying his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan to work. As the two posed for the shutterbugs, Kareena and Taimur were seen spotted twinning with each other in white t-shirts. Have a look at Taimur and Kareena's photos here-

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is not just another star kid. He is, without a doubt, India’s most loved star kid and never misses a chance to spread smiles and happiness with his adorable looks and cute antics. Known to be paparazzi’s favourite, Taimur gets clicked whenever he steps out and ends up making headlines almost every second today. As a pleasant surprise for everyone, Taimur was spotted out and about in the city today i.e November 23 with his mom Kareena and the photos are going viral in no time.

In the photos, Kareena and Taimur can be seen twinning with each other in white t-shirt and denims. While the diva looks stunning in a white top paired with grey denims and sneakers, the little munchkin looks adorable in a white t-shirt and denim shorts, which he has paired with blue sneakers. In one of the photos that is winning everyone’s hearts, Kareena can be seen kissing Taimur’s cheek.

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s photos here:

Before this, the prince of Pataudi family made headlines as Taimur-inspired dolls was spotted at a toy store in Kerala. From replicating his ethnic attire to casual avatar, the dolls reflected Taimur’s massive fanbase and craze among the audience. Reacting to the same, Kareena stated in an interview that she and Saif are struggling to give Taimur a normal life and they cannot run away from his popularity. She further added that because of all the love and warmth he receives from people, it would be wrong to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls.

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor has been roped in for upcoming films like Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More