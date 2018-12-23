Little munchkin and everyone's favourite Taimur Ali Khan is back in town after spending his 2nd birthday with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan in South Africa. The little cupcake, who turned 2-year-old on December 20, was in South Africa for his birthday celebration and returned to Mumbai on Sunday.

Taimur Ali Khan looks like a million dollars as he poses for the camera

Little munchkin and everyone’s favourite Taimur Ali Khan is back in town after spending his 2nd birthday with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan in South Africa. The little cupcake, who turned 2-year-old on December 20, was in South Africa for his birthday celebration and returned to Mumbai on Sunday. The Chhote Nawab was snapped at the airport with parents Saif and Kareena. Dressed in a white night suit, Taimur Ali Khan looks like a million dollars as he poses in the arms of daddy Saif.

His mommy Kareena is looking stunning in a dark green hoodie with black lowers and Saif has kept it casual in a blue tee and lowers with a red cap. Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi’s favourite and gets clicked wherever he goes. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids who has a massive fan following on social media. Taimur Ali Khan has his own fan pages on social media sites with millions of followers.

Taimur Ali Khan is now 2 and his latest photos which were shared by one of his fan pages have taken over the Internet. Taimur Ali Khan has a very cute pet name as well—Tim.

