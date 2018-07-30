Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is a complete show stealer. After mesmerising his fans with his recent video in which he was playing with Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi, the little cupcake has taken over the Internet after his recent photo surfaced on social media which has gone viral on the Internet in no time. Dressed in a white t-shirt and blue denim shorts, the little nawab stole millions of hearts when he smiled at the camera.

As it is Taimur has become a social media sensation and with such an adorable photo, he has once again grabbed all eyeballs.

Taimur is one of the most popular and adored star kids and his photos and videos which are posted by his fan pages take over the Internet in no time. Son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur has been grabbing all headlines ever since he was born.

Not even two years old, he has already become a star and has a huge fan following. His grandmother Sharmila Tagore in a recent interview said that her grandson Taimur is more famous than him! Taimur was recently in London for a holiday with his parents and pictures from his vacation had taken social media by storm.

May it be his photos while playing with his friends or his hang out sessions with his cousins, Taimur always manages to steal all the limelight with his cuteness and charm. His adorable hazel eyes are another reason why the baby boy is one of the cutest celebrity kids of all times.

Taimur loves watching the moon and the sky loves nature and enjoys playing outdoor, revealed his father Saif Ali Khan in a previous interview. He also said that Taimur is a very naughty kid and they have to be careful when he is playing with his cousins and friends.

