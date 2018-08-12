Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan has been driving us crazy with his adorable, charming and cute photos which are circulated and shared by his fan pages on social media. Just recently, the little munchkin was spotted outside his playschool with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan and the photos have taken over the Internet.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan has been driving us crazy with his adorable, charming and cute photos which are circulated and shared by his fan pages on social media. Just recently, the little munchkin was spotted outside his playschool with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan and the photos have taken over the Internet. However, before we could get over his photos from his playschool, Taimur Ali Khan is once again ready to mesmerise all of us with his all-new photos which have seen surfacing on social media since morning.

In the latest photo, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted with his mommy—the stunning and sexy Kareena Kapoor Khan and looks like the little cupcake was in a grumpy mood this morning as his mommy is trying to calm him down. In the viral photo that has taken social media by storm, Taimur is seen in the arms of his mom as he poses for the paparazzi.

Dresses in a yellow and blur attire, Taimur looks like a million bucks in his photo. Kareena, on the other hand, kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt. The two are probably off for a drive or something but as we all know that wherever the little nawab goes he steals all the attention and grabs all eyeballs.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular and adorable star kids who has been the talk of the talk ever since the little baby boy was born. Taimur is the first-star kid to have several fan pages even though he is just 2 years old. Taimur is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and seems like the little baby boy has already become a star all thanks to his massive fan following in India.

