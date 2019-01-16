Taimur Ali Khan is not only paparazzi favourite but has become one of the most sensational star kids. His fan pages on social media keep sharing his adorable and cute pictures which make everyone's day! Taimur Ali Khan, in his latest photo which is being loved by all his fans, is looking adorable in a red shirt.

Photos and videos of Taimur and Kareena had taken social media by storm!

Taimur Ali Khan is not only paparazzi favourite but has become one of the most sensational star kids. His fan pages on social media keep sharing his adorable and cute pictures which make everyone’s day! Taimur Ali Khan, in his latest photo which is being loved by all his fans, is looking adorable in a red shirt. The way he smiles when paparazzi is around is way too cute and his expressions can make anyone smile!

In the latest photo which was shared on photo-sharing app Instagram on Wednesday morning, the Chote Nawab of Pataudi is seen walking like a boss in a red T-shirt and blue jeans with cute light blue shoes! He is undoubtedly a star and his popularity and fandom at the age of 2 is proof! Taimur Ali Khan was recently snapped at his bestie Ranvir’s third birthday party who is Reena Pillai’s son. Taimur attended the birthday bash with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and the photos and videos of Taimur and Kareena had taken social media by storm!

Taimur Ali Khan rocks all the outfits he wears and many say that he is already a very fashionable kid! The way he dresses, he walks and the way he interacts with the paps is just a complete treat for the eyes!

Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his 2nd birthday in South Africa in December with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena.

