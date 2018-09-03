Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's latest photo where she was spotted with his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Taimur Ali Khan at the airport after returning from a vacation has gone viral on the Internet. Shared by one of Taimur Ali Khan's fan pages on Instagram, the photo has taken over the Internet as the little nawab looks way too cute in his latest photo.

Although Taimur looks a little sleepy as he must be tired after travelling so much, Taimur Ali Khan’s latest photo has driven her fans crazy. While Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in that beard, white shirt and denim jeans and a hat, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks sexy as she wore a stunning white dress.

The royal family looked classy at the airport was they were captured after returning from a holiday in the Maldives. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids and has a huge fan following. His photos and videos go viral in no time and paparazzi follow him wherever he goes!

