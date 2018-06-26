Taimur Ali Khan is having a gala time in London where the Kapoor clan celebrated Karisma Kapoor's 44th birthday. . Karisma, on her big day, decided to keep it simple and have a low-key celebration with her family. Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor was also a part of Karisma Kapoor's birthday celebrations and the entire Kapoor clan was all smiles in the pictures and videos which have taken social media by storm.

Little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan stole all the attention at aunt Karisma Kapoor’s 44th birthday picnic in London and his pictures with his family—Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, grandmother Babita and Karisma’s kids Samaira and Kiaan Raaj have been breaking the internet. Karisma, on her big day, decided to keep it simple and have a low-key celebration with her family. Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor was also a part of Karisma Kapoor’s birthday celebrations and the entire Kapoor clan was all smiles in the pictures and videos which have taken social media by storm. If we have a close look at the pictures, seems like Karisma Kapoor can’t get enough of his nephew Taimur Ali Khan as the way she has held him in one of the pictures and the way she looks at him so adorable, seems like she really loves the little munchkin just like the entire country!

Karisma shared a few pictures from her birthday celebrations in London on her Instagram account. It was a close family affair but looks like everyone had a blast while celebrating Lolo’s special day. Although Karisma and Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor was not a part of the picnic, he celebrated Lolo’s birthday separately with her.

Followed by the picnic was a lavish dinner where Lolo celebrated her big day with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja.

Taimur has been enjoying his vacation in London with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for almost a month now. Pictures of the little cupcake go viral on social media as soon as they start doing rounds on the Internet.

The little baby boy has been grabbing all headlines for a very long time now all thanks to his charm and of course the striking blue eyes!

