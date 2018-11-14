It is the occasion of Children's Day and our favourite little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has once again made our day after his photos and videos started surfacing on social media. In the video, which was shared by one of his fan pages, Taimur Ali Khan is seen waving at the paparazzi.

It is the occasion of Children’s Day and our favourite little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has once again made our day after his photos and videos started surfacing on social media. In the video, which was shared by one of his fan pages, Taimur Ali Khan is seen waving at the paparazzi. He is looking way too adorable in a blue T-shirt and blue denim jeans with red shoes. His adorable blue eyes and priceless smile is just breathtaking. He is one of the few star kids who has his own fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram with thousands and millions of followers.

Taimur makes headlines each time for his cuteness and adorable charm. The way he smiles when he looks at the camera is too cute! Taimur Ali Khan is the Chote Nawab of Pataudi and the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is the talk of the town ever since he was born and now as he is growing up, he has started communicating with the paparazzi.

His daddy Saif Ali Khan once told the media that Taimur does not kiss him on the cheeks because of his beard so he just kisses him on the hand!

