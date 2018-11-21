Taimur Ali Khan is one little munchkin who steals our hearts with his adorable smile and looks. Whenever his photos surface on social media, the chhote nawab of Pataudi makes his fans go awww! The credit for his popularity goes to his cuteness, those stunning blue eyes and that priceless innocent smile!

Taimur Ali Khan is one little munchkin who steals our hearts with his adorable smile and looks. Whenever his photos surface on social media, the chhote nawab of Pataudi makes his fans go awww! The credit for his popularity goes to his cuteness, those stunning blue eyes and that priceless innocent smile! Taimur Ali Khan has a number of fan pages on social media platforms like Instagram and they keep sharing his adorable photos as well as videos on social media. In the latest, Taimur Ali Khan looks like a perfect sportsperson as he dons a sportswear as he steps out of the house.

In the latest photos, Taimur Ali Khan is dressed in blue shorts, a T-shirt and sports shoes. His expressions as he looks at the paparazzi are just priceless and we must say that Taimur Ali Khan is getting cuter each day! Taimur Ali Khan is not only one of the most popular and cutest star kids but has over the time become an Internet sensation. Paparazzi follow him everywhere and Taimur Ali Khan is the life of all events where ever he goes

He is the chote nawab of Pataudi as he is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

