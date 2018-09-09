Taimur was recently enjoying a vacation with his parents in the Maldives and after just made his way back home. The little cupcake was spotted enjoying his day-out with his all-new set of blue spoon and fork. From the photos coming in, it seems Taimur Ali Khan had a blast in the Maldives. Their pictures kept on storming the internet throughout the last week.

It seems he had just woke up from his little nap and the result was all the grumpiness on his face in the photo. Looking super cute as ever, junior Nawab was seen donning bright green striped polo-t-shirt and denim shorts. He was seen munching on his all-new set of toys. Staring at the photogs and not giving a damn, the junior Nawab kept on chewing on his new blue spoon.

From the photos coming in, it seems Taimur Ali Khan had a blast in the Maldives. Taimur could be seen enjoying his time in a pool, trying his hands at art and also posing with his cousin. He was also snapped with mom Kareena Kapoor twinning!

During the Rakhi festival, Taimur and Inaaya’s pictures kept the paparazzi on hooks. In one of the pictures, the 2 siblings were adorably seen spending time and playing with each other.

