Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who is the little baby boy of Bollywood celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is not allowed to have food at birthday parties, according to his mommy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan is always in the news for some reason or the other and this time his mommy Kareena revealed how Taimur Ali Khan is not allowed to have outside food, not even at birthday parties as Kareena gets very paranoid regarding his health. In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revealed a lot about Taimur’s lifestyle and diet.

Kareena, being a fitness freak herself, revealed that Taimur Ali Khan only eats home cooked food like idli, dosa sambhar and khichdi and they do not allow him to eat at birthday parties as well to which Saif added that Taimur does eat chips at birthday parties.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest and the most adored star kids who has a massive fan base across the country. Taimur Ali Khan is just 2 years old but he is already a social media sensation with a number of fan pages on social media platforms. His adorable photos and videos keep doing rounds on social media and his cute photos go viral in no time.

Kareena and Saif LIVE with Rujuta LIVE with Kareena and Saif – food, fun and fitness. Posted by Rujuta Diwekar on Monday, 20 May 2019

His mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, will be next seen in Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good News which is slated to hit the silver screen in 2020.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming multi-starrer film Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vickey Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Saif Ali Khan’s Sacred Games 2 is expected to release by the end of this year. Taimur Ali Khan is the little prince of Pataudi and is one of the cutest star kids. His fan pages have millions of followers.

