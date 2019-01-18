The latest photos of Taimur Ali Khan along with daddy Saif Ali Khan have gone viral on social media. In the photos, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable sitting on Saif's shoulders and his expressions are way too cute!

After the cute photos of Taimur Ali Khan from best friend Ranvir and Kainaat’s birthday bash went viral on social media, the cutie is back with another adorable photo which will surely make your day! This time, the little munchkin was spotted with daddy Saif Ali Khan. Taimur, in these viral photos, looks adorable as Saif is carrying Tim on his shoulders. However, what caught our attention is how Taimur Ali Khan is holding his red and blue football in his hands like he is not going to give it to anyone else!

Looks like baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan are going out to play football! Taimur Ali Khan is a very busy boy as he recently attended two grand birthday parties—one of Reena Pillai’s son Ranvir who is very close friends with Taimur and the other of MTV VJ and host Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat. All photos and videos of Taimur at the birthday parties were being shared by several of his fan pages and now the latest photos of the father-son duo have been doing rounds on social media.

Taimur Ali Khan recently returned to Mumbai after a long vacation with his parents to London. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest kids and is an Internet sensation with a massive fan following. Paparazzi love clicking Taimur which makes him one of the most popular star kids. Taimur Ali Khan has many fan pages on Instagram.

