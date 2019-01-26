It is January 26, 2019, and the entire nation is celebrating the Republic Day. Today, little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was also seen celebrating the R-Day along with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The pictures of the Pataudi family from their residence's flag hoisting ceremony is doing the rounds on several social media platforms.

People across the nation are busy celebrating the 70th Republic Day and so is our little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Today, Tim stepped out to attend flag hoisting along with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. As usual, the tinsel town’s most loved baby boy was looking super cute donning a white kurta-pyjama, making him look the xerox of his father Saif. Little Taimur was looking super adorable as he was attentively watching everything happening around him. While Saif looked suave in a blue kurta, Kareena continued to amaze with her simple yet classy mint green attire.

Ever since the pictures of the Pataudi family have made their way to the social media, they have been wreaking havoc on almost every social media platform. The trio is once again sending some major family goals with their adorable pictures. Here we have compiled the pictures of the three that have become the new talk of the town. Take a look:

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently w0rking for the second season of the Netflix Original Sacred Games. Kareena, on the other handle, has currently started shooting for her new film Good News opposite to Akshay Kumar. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the key roles.

A few days, back the Pataudi family’s visit to South Africa also made several headlines. The family was looking super happy while vacationing in picturesque locations in Cape Town.

