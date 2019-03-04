Taimur Ali Khan photo: The little prince of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan has been winning the Internet with his adorable photos and his latest photo in which he is wearing a blue T-shirt and smiling at the paparazzi has taken over the Internet!

Taimur Ali Khan photo: Little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan is not only an Internet sensation but a star in the making as he already has a massive fan base on social media and has fans across the nation. Taimur Ali Khan, who has been making news since he was born is one of the most adorable star kids ever and the crazy fan base that he has is proof! Taimur Ali Khan’s various fan clubs keep sharing his adorable photos and videos on social media and the latest photo is breaking the Internet.

In the photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan posing for the paparazzi as he is sitting on the shoulders of his nanny. His adorable expressions and cute eyes are to die for! He is the chote nawab of Pataudi as he is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his second wife Kareena Kapoor and Saif agrees that Taimur has become more popular than him.

Taimur Ali Khan’s fan clubs keep sharing his adorable and cute photos as well as videos which go viral on the Internet. His pet name is Tim Tim and he recently turned 2 years old in December last year. Taimur Ali Khan even interacts with the paparazzi and says hi to the cameras.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More