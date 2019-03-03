Taimur Ali Khan photo: The latest photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan has taken over the Internet! The little cupcake looks too adorable as he smiles for the camera!

Taimur Ali Khan photo: We all know that little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan has become so used to the paparazzi being around that the baby boy has not only started smiling at the media and cameras but he also waves at the paparazzi and interacts with them. In a video which had gone viral on social media, we saw the little Prince of Pataudi correcting his name when one of the media people called his name incorrectly. His photos and videos are loved by all his fans and a recent photo shared by one of Taimur Ali Khan’s fan pages will surely make your weekend perfect!

In the photo, we see Taimur smiling at the camera as he goes for a walk in a cute grey tee with blue denim and stylish red shoes! His smile can make anyone’s day beautiful and those expressions are to die for! Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and is one of the most sensational star kids! Taimur Ali Khan is an Internet sensation who has his own fan pages.

His daddy Saif in a recent interview said that he gets slapped a lot since he stays with such a big star and when they ask Taimur where the media is, he points out at the window where the paparazzi are standing!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More