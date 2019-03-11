Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan was recently snapped with his daddy and choreographer Ranju Varghese and the photo has been breaking the Internet, have a look!

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has become an Internet sensation as the baby boy has his own fan clubs on Instagram and already has a massive fan following at the age of 2. Taimur Ali Khan aka Tim’s latest photo in which he is seen posing with daddy Saif Ali Khan and choreographer Ranju Varghese has gone viral on the Internet! The photo was shared by one of his fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram and now it is being loved by all his millions of fans on the Internet. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable, loved and popular star kids who have been in the news for his cute, adorable and lovable photos as well as videos which are just way too cute to ignore.

Taimur Ali Khan never fails to bring a smile on our faces all thanks to his adorable and sweet photos. His parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview said that Taimur is more popular than them and whenever they ask Tim about where the media is, he points out of the window. Taimur Ali Khan, in the recent photo, is dressed in a white tee with blue denim shorts and blue shoes.

