Taimur Ali Khan photo: One of the cutest star kids in the country, Taimur Ali Khan aka Tim is once again winning the Internet with his latest photo from London, have a look!

The little nawab of Pataudi and the cutest star kid ever, Taimur Ali Khan is winning the Internet with his adorable, cute and lovable photos from his current London vacation and they are just too cute! After his photos and videos from a playdate with Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat went viral on social media, he is once again all over the news after his latest photo from London was shared on one of his fan pages on Tuesday.

In the photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan sticking his tongue out in a white T-shirt as he relaxes in the streets of London. However, fans are wondering where is his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan are at.

Taimur Ali Khan has been enjoying his summer in London with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is often spotted playing around in London or with his parents for lunches and dinners. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids who has his own fan pages on social media with millions of followers.

Taimur Ali Khan’s pet name is Tim and he already has millions of fans. He is just 2 years old with such stardom. Son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur is a social media sensation and has been grabbing all headlines ever since he was born.

His family says that he is more famous then they are as the paparazzi are always following him everywhere.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App