Taimur Ali Khan photo: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy Taimur Ali Khan has been winning the Internet with his latest photos and video in which he is seen teasing everyone with his tongue and is holding books in his hands.

Taimur Ali Khan photo: Taimur Ali Khan’s photos always put a smile on everyone’s face and the little baby boy surprises us with a new cute thing each day! While sometimes he is snapped riding a horse, sometimes he is seen playing the guitar. However, the new photos of the Pataudi kid are too cute to ignore as he is seen with books in his hands but the cuter part is that he is teasing the paparazzi with his tongue and making cute and adorable expressions which will get a smile on your face. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular and loved star kids who have become an Internet sensation at the age of 2.

In fact, his daddy Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview said that he feels he gets clicked by paparazzi as he stays with a star i.e. Taimur Ali Khan. He also revealed that when he asks Taimur about where the media is, he points out at the window. In the latest photos shared by his fan clubs on social media, the baby boy looks adorable in a blue tee and grey shorts with red shoes and is looking like a cute little cupcake.

Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and his pet name is Tim Tim. He is a social media sensation and even his parents agree to that.

