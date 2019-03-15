Taimur Ali Khan photo: Little Prince of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan, who is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been breaking the Internet with his latest look and hairstyle!

Taimur Ali Khan photo: One of the biggest social media sensation, Taimur Ali Khan aka Tim, who is the little baby boy of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again made everyone fall in love with him after photos and videos of his new look and hairstyle started doing rounds on social media. If we go by the photos and videos shared on Taimur Ali Khan’s fan clubs on Instagram, the little munchkin is looking adorable in a new haircut and spikes! Yes, you read that right, Taimur Ali Khan’s new look includes spikes and he could not look cuter!

Taimur Ali Khan, who recently turned 2 years old is one of the most popular celebrity kids and has a massive fan base across the globe! The paparazzi follow him everywhere and he is already a star as the camera follows him wherever he goes! Even his parents—Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan agree that Taimur is a bigger celeb than him!

His pet name is Tim Tim and the way he reacts with the media and paparazzi is way too cute! Taimur Ali Khan’s latest look has gone viral on the Internet!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More