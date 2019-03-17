Taimur Ali Khan photo: Little munchkin and the Prince of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan, who is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently snapped in formals and we cannot keep calm!

Taimur Ali Khan photo: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan needs no introduction! The little Prince of Pataudi has become an Internet sensation over the past two years. With several fan pages and fan clubs on all social media platform, Taimur Ali Khan has already become a star and being the paparazzi favourite, the media leaves no chance to snap him and therefore Taimur Ali Khan is followed everywhere he goes—from his playschool to his outings with cousins to his vacations, his photos and videos keep circulating on social media which not only take the Internet by storm but also get a smile on everyone’s face!

Some days ago we shared photos of the little cupcake after he got a new hair cut and his new hairstyle with spikes had got everyone crazy! Now, the latest photos of Taimur Ali Khan are doing rounds on social media in which the little nawab is seen with his new hairstyle and is dressed in semi-formal! Yes, you read that right! Taimur Ali Khan is dressed in a light blue shirt with blue denim jeans and a cute blue belt. His white shows are stealing all the attention and what one cannot miss is the way he has done his hari—adorable spikes!

His expressions in the photo are to die for and the picture is being loved by all his fans! His grandmother Sharmila Tagore and parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have often said that they feel that Taimur Ali Khan is more popular and famous than him! His daddy Saif in an interview revealed that Taimur Ali Khan is a very naughty kid and he loves playing outdoor.

Taimur Ali Khan is also very fond of animals as his photos with dogs, cats and horses are often shared on social media platforms. Taimur Ali Khan is often snapped riding a horse and he was recently clicked with a guitar.

Taimur Ali Khan, the Chote Nawab of Pataudi has an adorable nickname too—Tim Tim and is one of the most popular, adored and loved celebrity kid.

