Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one cutipie who makes our day with his cute, adorable and charming photos which are shared by his fan pages on social media. In the latest photo, which started doing rounds on social media on Wednesday, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable in an anchor themed jumpsuit which makes him look like a cute pirate.

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one cutipie who makes our day with his cute, adorable and charming photos which are shared by his fan pages on social media. In the latest photo, which started doing rounds on social media on Wednesday, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable in an anchor themed jumpsuit which makes him look like a cute pirate. Taimur Ali Khan’s different expressions are too cute and will surely make your mid-week blues go away!

The way the little cupcake tries to interact with paparazzi is what makes him one of the most popular star kids of the current times. Son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur manages to grab all eyeballs with his charm, striking blue eyes and adorable looks wherever the little nawab goes.

May it be his outing with his parents and play time with cousins and friends; Taimur gets captured wherever he goes. He is one of the most loved celebrity kids. In a recent interview, his father Saif Ali Khan revealed that Taimur is a nature lover, he likes watching the moon and loves playing outdoors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More