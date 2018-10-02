Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's latest video in which he is seen saying hi to paparazzi has taken over the Internet. In the video, we see Taimur Ali Khan entering his house with his nanny and as soon as he enters the gate, he cutely turns around and says bye to the cameras.

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan’s latest video in which he is seen saying hi to paparazzi has taken over the Internet. In the video, we see Taimur Ali Khan entering his house with his nanny and as soon as he enters the gate, he cutely turns around and says bye to the cameras. His expressions are way too adorable and will make you fall in love even more with the little nawab.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and orange pants, Taimur Ali Khan looks like a little cupcake in his latest video which was shared by one of his fan pages and has gone viral on the Internet in no time!

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored celebrity kids who is very popular and has his own fan pages with millions of followers. According to his dad Saif Ali Khan, Taimur loves watching the moon, likes to play outdoors and loves nature!

His grandmother Sharmila Tagore in an interview said that as per her, Taimur Ali Khan has more popularity than her.

