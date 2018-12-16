To ring in his second birthday, the little nawab of Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan is headed now to South Africa with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The star family was spotted at the airport early morning on December 16. All giggles and smiles, while seated on dad Saif's shoulders, Taimur looked as adorable as ever in his casual attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, who will be turning 2 this year on December 20, is already a star. Paparazzi favourite and the apple of all netizens’ eye, the little muchkin manages to bring a smile on everyone’s faces every time he steps out. After a star-studded bash in Mumbai, the blue-eyed boy is now headed to South Africa to ring in his birthday.

On December 16, the Khans were spotted at the airport by the paparazzi in all royalty and style. However, it was Taimur and his million buck expressions that stole the show like every single time. Seated on his father Saif’s shoulders, Taimur was all smiles and giggles amid the fanfare. Dressed in a blue sweater and grey pants styled with red shoes, the to-be 2-year-old looked no less an absolute fashion enthusiast.

Just a few days ago, the little munchkin was spotted wearing a GAP hoodie styled with denim and white sneakers, which gave away how Taimur loves to welcome winters in style and be on top on the fashion game, just like his star parents.

Speaking about his second birthday celebration, the toddler’s birthday was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya, Rannvijay Singha and his daughter Kainaat and Tushar Kapoor’s son Laksshya Kapoor. From a jungle-themed cake to lavish presents, Taimur’s birthday bash was no less than a nawabi affair.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start shooting for her upcoming film Good News followed by magnum opus Takht. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has started shooting for Season 2 of popular Netflix series Sacred Games.

