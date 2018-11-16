Taimur Ali Khan photos: The latest photo Taimur Ali Khan has taken the internet by storm. This time, the shutterbugs captured him when he was entering his play school with his nanny. Baby Tim was donning a yellow color T-Shirt and blue jeans with a pair of grey crocks. Check out the latest picture of Taimur Ali Khan.

The cupcake of Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan is back with his adorable looks. The shutterbugs captured his cute smile of Bollywood’s cutest child when he was entering his play school with his nanny. The little nawab is son to actors Kareen Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Baby Tim was donning a yellow color T-Shirt and blue jeans with a pair of grey crocks. Taimur Ali Khan has become an internet sensation with a huge fan following. His pictures of playdates with his cousin and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu got likes from thousand of netizens.

A few days back, Saif Ali Khan told media that now, with Taimur in their lives, it’s a little different but more special. Both the parents, Saif and Kareena are ready to handle the stardom of Taimur Ali Khan, if you’re not ready for it, it can imbalance you. Taimur has brought so much changes, in a nice way. Priority wise, very little comes, as he would rather spend time with Taimur and his family than do almost anything now. That’s a change. “Just watching him run around gives us a lot of joy. It’s nice to see both of us in him,” said Saif Ali Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More