Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan ringed in her 38th birthday on Friday, September 21. The Bollywood diva, who usually celebrates her birthday with her family members, stepped outside and waved at her fans and paparazzi from the balcony of her Bandra residence. She was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and little muchkin Taimur Ali Khan. After their brief appearance, several photos started doing the rounds on social media where little Taimur can be seen cutely posing with his mom Kareena and dad Saif Ali Khan.

In the photos, Kareena is seen holding Taimur in her arms while waving at her fans and paparazzi from the balcony along with Saif Ali Khan. The actor looked gorgeous in black Anarkali suit while social media sensation Taimur, as always, looked super-cute in his sky-blue polo shirt and brown shorts. Saif Ali Khan completed the family photo and looked handsome in the black shirt that he styled with light green bermudas.

Check out the lovely photographs of Pataudi family:

These photographs will surely bring a smile to everyone’s face as little prince Taimur was being missed in the photos from Thursday when she celebrated her birthday with her family members. The midnight bash was attended by Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, mother-father Babita and Randhir Kapoor at her residence in Bandra.

Take a look at the photographs which took place on Thursday midnight that have taken the Internet by storm:

In an interview to a leading daily, on being asked about her routine on the birthday, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she spends her day normally but most of the time she spends the day with her family members and close friends. Adding to this, she said that on routine days, she would either travel, read books, surf the Internet or watch television. She usually likes to watch two hours of TV in the evening that are mostly murder mysteries and thriller based shows.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, has bagged Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht. Besides Kareena Kapoor, actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor have also been roped in for the project. Along with this, she will also be featured with Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in the film Good News.

