Taimur Ali Khan makes our day as soon as his cute and adorable photos start surfacing on social media. The little baby boy not only has a number of fan pages on Instagram but it is his adorable and unbeatable charm which makes his millions of fans go crazy over his adorable photos. In the latest photo which was shared by one of his fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, Taimur Ali Khan looks all sleepy and is seen yawning in the photos.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and white shorts, Taimur looks extremely cute as he poses for the camera in the arms of his nanny. Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable photos and videos are loved by one and all. Ever since the little munchkin came into this world he has been in news for his adorable looks. From his naughty smile to his blue eyes, everything about Taimur Ali Khan is just lovable!

Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and is one of the most loved star kids. His parents on several occasions have revealed that Taimur Ali Khan is a very naughty kid. His grandmother Sharmila Tagore once said her grandson Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than her!

