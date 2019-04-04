Taimur Ali Khan photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan has once again taken social media by storm after his photos in which he is dressed in a blue T-shirt have gone viral on social media, have a look!

Taimur Ali Khan photos: The little munchkin of Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan has been grabbing all attention as his adorable photos and videos which are shared by his fan clubs on social media go viral in no time and every time his millions of fans see his pictures, they fall in love with him all over again! This time, the little baby boy was spotted with his nanny in a dark blue T-shirt and orange shorts and is wearing cute light blue sports shoes.

His different expressions in his different photos are too cute to ignore and the pictures have taken social media by storm. Taimur Ali Khan has become a social media sensation and has always been in the news ever since he was born. Taimur Ali Khan, who is the favourite of the paparazzi, now even greets the media and interacts with them. Taimur Ali Khan has been all over the news for his cute photos as well as videos. He was recently spotted riding a horse and was looking way too cute!

Yesterday, a photo of the little Pataudi prince in which he was seen playing football had gone viral on social media. Taimur Ali Khan’s daddy Saif Ali Khan in an interview with a leading daily revealed that Taimur loves playing outdoor as he loves nature, he looks at the moon at night.

The parents of the star kid also said that when they ask Taimur about the paparazzi, he points out of the window. Saif Ali Khan also said that he gets clicked because they stay with a star. Taimur Ali Khan is 2 years old and has already become a social media star with several fan clubs and fan pages. He is one of the most loved star kids.

