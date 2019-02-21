Taimur Ali Khan photos: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan's latest Instagram photos and videos have set the Internet on fire! Tim Tim is looking adorable in white and blue!

Taimur Ali Khan photos: The Internet sensation and everyone’s favourite Taimur Ali Khan is back in Mumbai after a short but sweet vacation at Pataudi palace with parents. Now that the little munchkin is back, paparazzi made sure that we get to see some of his adorable photos and videos and hence new pictures and videos have started surfacing on social media and the baby boy looks adorable as always! Dressed in a white tee with blue shorts, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable as he poses for the paparazzi and is making different and adorable expressions!

Taimur Ali Khan, whose pet name is Tim Tim is one of the cutest star kids and is a social media sensation at the age of 2. The baby boy is all over the news for his cute and adorable photos and his grandmother Sharmila Tagore, on his growing popularity once told the media that she feels that Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than her! Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Veere Di Wedding actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan.

He is one of the biggest social media sensations and is always in news for his cute photos! Here are some of his adorable pics:

