Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan never fails to impress us with his adorable photos and videos. He is probably one of the few star kids who has his own fan pages on social media with thousands and millions of fan followers.

Taimur looks very happy as he poses for the camera

His million dollar smile is to die for and his striking blue eyes make fans go crazy over the little cupcake. Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and has been grabbing all headlines ever since the baby boy was born.

He is one of the most adored star kids. His photos and videos go viral on social media in no time. In an interview to a leading daily, his daddy Saif Ali Khan said that Taimur loves playing outdoors and likes nature, watching the moon and is also a very naughty kid.

