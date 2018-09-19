Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the favourite celeb kids on social media. As fans can't get enough of his adorable smile, we came across some of the most recent adorable photos of Taimur where he can be seen rejoicing in the festive mood of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the favourite celeb kids on social media. As fans can’t get enough of his adorable smile, we came across Taimur’s adorable photos where he can be seen rejoicing in the festive mood of Ganesh Chaturthi. Dressed in white and blue kurta pyjama, the cupcake looks super cute as he posed for the camera. In one of the videos shared by Taimur’s fan page, the cute little chiraag of Pataudi khandaan can be seen playing with a football while cousin Aadar Jain accompanies him.

Take a look at the adorable photos of Taimur that will simply melt your heart:

Recently, the little munchkin went to the Maldives with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Take a look at the photos and videos that went viral on social media.

Also read: Taimur Ali Khan rocks in denim and white, see photo

Also Read: Guess why Taimur Ali Khan is so happy in his latest photo?

Last month when the Bollywood beauty was asked about Taimur’s career options, she was noted saying that acting was my passion, I wanted to do it. Asking the media, she said who knows whether Taimur is going to be an actor or a sportsman? He might even want to be a chef. The gorgeous lady assured that she and Saif Ali Khan will always encourage him for whatever he wants to do because no child can flourish without support.

Talking about the attention Taimur Ali Khan is given by the media, Kareena was noted saying that media glare on her son at such an early age that it has made her a paranoid. However, the star made sure her son enjoys the normal life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More