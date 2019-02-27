Taimur Ali Khan has already become a national crush for all in India. Recently, the little star was spotted walking with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan holding badminton in his tiny hands. It seems that Taimur is quite interested in playing sports. The latest video of Tim learning to play badminton will melt your hearts.

Recently, we came across the photos and videos of Taimur Ali Khan heading out with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan to play badminton. The adorable little kid had badminton in his hand as he crossed the street with Kareena holding his hands. Now, the video of him learning how to play the badminton has gone viral on social media and it is too cute to miss. Dressed up in a white tee and chequered pants, the baby boy looks adorable as ever.

In the video, we can see little Taimur Ali Khan having a fun time learning to play the sport. Well, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s little boy turned two in December last year and with the photos and videos making rounds on the social media every single day, he has already become quite popular.

From enjoying with mom and dad on the sets while they shoot to riding a horse, playing football and enjoying a playdate, Tim is always on the go and never fail to impress his fans with his too cute to handle photos. Well, while we cannot stop crushing on the celebrity baby, here’s a look at this video of him learning to play badminton and it will take away your mid-day blues.

https://www.instagram.com/kareenakapoorteam/?utm_source=ig_embed

Recently in an interview, Kareena spoke about Taimur dolls which are making rounds in the market and stated that some strange blue eyes, scruffy hair and a bandhgala doesn’t make him her son.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More